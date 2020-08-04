Previous governments destroyed national institutions: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the previous governments had destroyed national institutions including Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) and Pakistan Television (ptv) by making political recruitments and redundant policies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said projecting the government and policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was the responsibility of the ministry of information which was a challenging task but he felt pride being the member of the prime minister's team.

To a query, he said he was not in favour of ban on media and fully support freedom of expression with responsibility.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government challenged the status quo from day one since it came into power, and status quo forces had always provided benefits to privileged people but did nothing for common man.

Replying to a question, he said Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was the choice of the prime minister as he had right to select his team.

Shibli Faraz said the chief minister Punjab was a humble person and did not want fame for the development which he was doing for the province.

He said the prime minister was monitoring the performance of all the ministers, adding he (PM) and his government had adopted effective policies to contain the coronavirus pandemic which were being acknowledged at national and international levels.

To another query, he said the PTI government had ended the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party system in the country which was appreciable, adding the present government would be answerable after completion of its five years constitutional tenure.

The minister said the previous government had tried to strengthen their leadership but the PTI government was working to strengthen the country and its institutions.