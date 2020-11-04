UrduPoint.com
Previous Governments Responsible For Expensive Electricity In Country: Omar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday said the previous governments were responsible for expensive electricity in the country as they had signed erroneous agreements during their governments.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a relief package for small and medium industries of the country and small industries would get maximum benefits through this package.

The minister said the government was going to review inaccurate agreements of payments with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

He said due to PMs relief package employment opportunities would be generated in small industries, adding the circular debt of electricity was reached to Rs of 22 trillions and payment of the circular debt was stopped due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19.

Omar Ayub said the situation of coronavirus in Pakistan was much better as compared to other countries but everyone should have to follow all standard operating procedures (SOP's) with its full letter and spirit to combat the pandemic.

He alleged that the previous government had artificially controlled the rupee value and owing to this the country had faced loss of $24 billions.

