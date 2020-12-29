UrduPoint.com
Previous Governments Responsible For Power Crisis In GB: Power Minister

Gilgit Baltistan Minister for Power Mushtaq Hussain Tuesday said the previous governments were responsible for the power crisis in the province

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Minister for Power Mushtaq Hussain Tuesday said the previous governments were responsible for the power crisis in the province.

Talking to media, he said there was a potential to generate more than 60,000 MW of electricity from the rivers and canals of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that satisfactory work was not done on PSDP projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said the projects including Henzel 20 MW, Shagar Thing 26 MW, Thak Chilas 4 MW, Harpo 34 MW and Naltar Phase-III 16 MW were approved by PSDP but the progress over these projects was not satisfactory. He said that after completing the survey of 32 MW project in Ghawari and 32 MW project in Hunza, PC-1 was ready and work would start soon by including it in PSDP.

The minister said that he wanted speedy standard work on all these projects, besides several development projects under construction in Gilgit-Baltistan provincial ADPs, adding that he would do his best to expedite the work on these projects so that the power crisis in GB could be controlled.

"I will try to complete all the projects on time in collaboration with the officials of the power department," he said.

He said that the people should cooperate with the provincial government and the department in saving the power by reducing the use of heavy electrical appliances in the evening hours.

He said that environmental friendly electricity could be generated from water but previous governments did not pay heed to it.

