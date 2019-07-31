UrduPoint.com
Previous Governments Waste National Exchequer: Parliamentary Secretary For Railways, Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:09 PM

Previous governments waste national exchequer: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday criticized the main opposition parties for wasting the allotted funds by doing nothing to upscale the impoverished areas of cities in Punjab and Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday criticized the main opposition parties for wasting the allotted funds by doing nothing to upscale the impoverished areas of cities in Punjab and Sindh.

Talking to a private news channel he said Karachi was always neglected by the provincial governments though PPP used to make tall claims to get the high mandate during the election campaigns adding that in every year monsoon rains effected the areas of Lahore but PML-N had done nothing to save the precious lives.

The present government allotted the sufficient amount for the betterment of Sindh, he added.

Farrukh said, "Senate Chairman is a decent fellow no one form the opposition members could deny of this fact".

Replying to a question he said, Sanjrani would not be replaced.

