Previous Govt halted development process in KP: Maulana Asad Mahmood

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services, Maulana Asad Mahmood here Tuesday accused the previous government of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf for halting development process in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including DI Khan district.

Addressing a function after the inauguration and laying of foundation stones of eight mega development projects by the prime minister here today, Maulana Asad Mahmood said work on all halted development projects have been restarted during the present coalition government's tenure and a record number of projects was inaugurated by the prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during his four visits in DI Khan.

He said these development communication projects on completion would make DI Khan an international trade and business hub.

He said the Govt has restored confidence in investors and expedited work on CPEC projects. He said work on three grid stations in DI Khan was started out of which one was completed, another was near completion and work on other expedited.

The Federal Minister said that Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway was the landmark project that had expedited pace of economic development in the entire area.

He said after 2013 general election, the conspirators started agitation against the elected government of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif after he started CPEC projects, the development of Gwadar Port, a network of motorways and energy projects for stabilization of the economy and generation of jobs for youth.

He said that Nawaz Sharif Govt was removed in a bid to destabilize the country and deprived the people of Pakistan of development.

The opposition leadership including three-times elected prime minister Nawaz Sharif was jailed and victimized in a bid to impose an unjustified government that destroyed the national economy and social values during 2018-22.

Asad Mahmood said that PDM launched peaceful struggle against the unjustified government and overthrow Imran Niazi during a successful no-confidence motion at the parliament due to the successful movement of PDM.

He said JUIF would accept free and transparent elections in the country. He said that engineered elections would not be accepted.

He thanked the prime minister for visiting DI Khan for the fourth times despite his busy schedule and inauguration of mega development projects today.