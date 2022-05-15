UrduPoint.com

Previous Govt Implicated Opposition In False Cases: Hamza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Previous govt implicated opposition in false cases: Hamza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday said that the previous PTI government implicated the opposition members into false cases and reiterated not to indulge into the politics of revenge.

Hamza Shahbaz denounced that Imran Niazi did not accept the constitution nor accept court decisions and made fun of the institutions. He said the PML-N would not take revenge like him.

He was talking to the media after his hearing in the court.

To a question, he said the present government was trying its best to control load-shedding, adding that the inefficiencies of the previous government's four years performance was coming to surface.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, we will end load-shedding and price-hike," adding,"We have come into power with the intention to serve the masses." To a question with regard to PTI rally in Sialkot Christian Community Ground, he said that administration held three hours dialogue with them at night as the Christian community had reservations that the place where the rally was going to be held was a private place.

The administration proposed PTI to hold their rally at some other place and the government agreed to grant permission, he added. He stated that the manner of obduracy in which he held his long march towards Islamabad and staged sit-in, the same was seen in Sialkot.

Hamza Shahbaz remarked that he had faced imprisonments, adding that his party leadership had faced detentions and warned that Imran Niazi could not be allowed to play with the constitution and the law.

He said that the economy of the country was in difficult circumstances, adding that all these wrongdoings were happened owing to the inefficiency of Imran Niazi.

He denounced that Imran Niazi's misbehaviour and bad attitude had created anarchy among the nation, adding that all political parties would have to show responsibility in the present conditions.

He vowed to visit every place himself and would wage a war against price-hike. He emphasised to provide relief to the common man to the maximum, adding that time of Imran Niazi's falsehood was coming to an end.

