Previous govt responsible for current financial crisis: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday said that former rulers were responsible for the current financial crisis in the country.

Talking to private news channel, Sadaqat Abbasi said previous corrupt government of the Pakistan Muslim League-N was responsible for the economic mess and Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf government was striving hard to resolve the public problems on priority.

He said that the present government was bringing reforms in health, education and other state institutions, adding that PTI's vision was to serve unprivileged people.