Previous govt ruined predecessors' projects out of political animosity: Prime Minister

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that out of political animosity, the previous government ruined all the projects initiated by the preceding governments.

The prime minister, in separate meetings with Turkish investors, during his three-day official visit here, said that unfortunately, a conspiracy was hatched to discourage the investment in Pakistan.However, he said that his government's priority was to facilitate all the investors by addressing their issues.

He said previously as the Punjab chief minister, he had saved $90 million from the contract signed with the Lahore Waste Management Company.

In a meeting with the prime minister, a delegation of Turkish firm Siyahkalem, headed by President Cengiz Ozdemir, expressed confidence in the measures taken by his government to encourage foreign investment in Pakistan.

The delegation expressed its keen interest in the projects in the fields of solar, wind, hydel energy as well as housing construction.

A delegation of Arcelic, led by Chief Commercial Officer Can Dincer, also met the prime minister and appreciated his government's steps to facilitate the foreign investors.

Chief Executive Officer of Zorlu Energy, along with a delegation, called on Shehbaz Sharif and expressed the interest to invest in the energy sector of Pakistan.

It was informed that soon after the incumbent government was formed, the work on the projects had been resumed which was halted due to the previous government's negligence.

During his meeting with President of Albayrak, Ahmed Albayrak, the prime minister was told that the previous government's spokesperson had damaged the company's reputation and was pressured to wind up its operations in Pakistan.

Moreover, the company's workers were also jailed and faced baseless allegations. The members of the delegation expressed trust in the prime minister's leadership and his pro-business policies.

The prime minister assured the delegation to resolve all the issues and invited the company to invest in the country.

Vice President of Turkish firm Hayat Kimya Ali Zaybuk, along with a delegation, also called on the prime minister and conveyed his company's interest in enhancing the volume of investment in Pakistan.