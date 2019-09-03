Previous govt turned local bodies ineffective: Minister

Provincial Information & Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that previous government had seized the powers of local bodies institutions and turned them ineffective

Talking to the media after reviewing developmental projects in Dholanwala area of the city, he added, "PTI government will empower the local bodies institutions after removing reservations being raised against local government bill. Local bodies elections will be held soon and 33 per cent funds of Punjab government will be spent through new local government system that is an effective source of resolving people's problems at their doorstep." Provincial Minister also held an open Katchehry (court) to listen to people's problems and issued on the spot directives to authorities concerned for resolving their problems.

On this occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal expressed his displeasure over the absence of Deputy Commissioner and officials of Town Administration and said that government officers would have to come out of their offices and contact the people to resolve their problems. Action would be taken against such officers showing negligence in their official duties, he warned and cited that it was responsibility of the department to provide even better facilities to general public and now they would have to deliver.

He added, "I will personally supervise and monitor development works as it is top priority of PTI government to resolve masses' problems and all resources will be utilized on public welfare/relief programmes in a transparent manner." To a question, he said, the government had also decided to crackdown on those creating artificial price-hike thereby adding to the miseries of the common man.

price control committees and administration had been made fully vibrant and necessary instructions had also been passed to them.

Provincial Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan by becoming Ambassador of Kashmiri people had highlighted Kashmir issue effectively across the world and the voice of unarmed Kashmiris was being heard at every world forum, and time for liberation of Kashmir has come near. Pakistani nation was standing side by side with their Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for achieving their right to self-determination.

To another question, he said that legislation was the responsibility of Provincial Assembly and Punjab government had made record legislation during past one year.

Later, Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat in which matters regarding provision of electricity, gas and other infrastructure to Sundar Industrial Estate and other industrial estates of the province came under discussion.

On this occasion, Punjab Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) CEO briefed the minister about development projects being undertaken in industrial estates.

Provincial Minister said that 100 per cent colonization of industrial estates was the mission of PTI government and industrial units should be set up in these industrial estates at any cost. He said that infrastructure of international standard was being provided in the industrial estates to facilitate the industrialists and investors.

Punjab Industries Department Additional Secretary and other officers also attended the meeting.