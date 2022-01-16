UrduPoint.com

Previous Govts Left All Institutions In Loss: Asad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Previous govts left all institutions in loss: Asad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday said the previous governments had left all the national institutions in loss.

Addressing a Youth Convention at Tordher, district Swabi, he said that when PTI assumed the reign of power, the foreign exchange reserves of the country were at lowest ebb and were able for payment of the salaries of only few months and in compulsion, the government has approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The speaker said that due to coronavirus pandemic, the whole world was in the grip of inflation, which also affected Pakistan.

He explained that the government has launched Kissan Card for farmers and interest free credit scheme for youth.

He said that for first time in the history of the country, a parliamentary committee has been constituted for the protection of the rights of peasants.

Asad Qaiser said the welfare-oriented initiatives including Ehsas Programme, Sehat Card, Kissan Card and interest free loans scheme for youth will generate new employment opportunities in the country.

He further said that all development schemes initiated by the PTI government would be completed in consultation with stakeholders to pass on its positive impact to common man.

