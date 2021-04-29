UrduPoint.com
Previous Govts Neglected Balochistan's Development: Andleeb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Thursday said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had neglected the development and welfare in Balochistan.

