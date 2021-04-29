(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Thursday said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had neglected the development and welfare in Balochistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully focusing to bring revolution in development and communication sectors in the province, she said talking to ptv.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making all-out efforts to provide all basic facilities to the people of Balochistan to bring change in their lifestyle.