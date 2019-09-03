UrduPoint.com
Previous Govts Responsible For Current Situation: Shafqat Mahmood

Tue 03rd September 2019

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday said that previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslims League PML-N were responsible for prevailing financial crisis in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday said that previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslims League PML-N were responsible for prevailing financial crisis in the country.

Talking to private news channel, he said they looted the national exchequer ruthlessly and the government had no plan to conduct new general elections.

The minister said passage of no confidence vote against the government in the Parliament was only way to holding new general elections.

He said there was no chance of formation of forward block in the National Assembly adding on the other hand were cracks in Sind government.

To a question, he said that previous governments took no solid steps to resolve Kashmir issue in previous 30 years but Pakistan Muslim League's (N), the government extended friendly ties with India.

The economy of the country was being stabilized due to prudent polices of the present government and trade was improving. The institutions were performing better under "Ehsas" programme, he added.

The corrupt elements were main hurdle in the healthy economy which was being tackled by the government, he concluded.

