Previous Govts ruined tax system of country: Hammad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Monday strongly condemned the previous government's decisions made through SRO's in the name of "Tax Reforms" which ruined the tax system of the country.

Responding to the points raised by PML (N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in the National Assembly's session, he said the present government has not taken any unconstitutional step vis-à-vis tax measures.

Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan clarified that the recent ordinance promulgated regarding tax measures is in accordance with the constitution.

He said this ordinance will be laid before the lower house for legislation.

He said the government wants to take on board the opposition parties on the matter of legislation.

Babar Awan said a bill will be introduced by the government for judicial reforms.

He invited the opposition parties to give their inputs on the bill as well as the electoral reforms.

The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser strongly condemned the killing of four youth in Jani Khel area of Bannu.

He said effective measures needs to be taken to curb such despicable incidents. He said those involved in the Jani Khel incident must be brought to book.