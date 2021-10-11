Previous regimes responsible for inflation, unemployment in country: Qasim Khan Suri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Monday said that previous governments are responsible for inflation and unemployment in the country.

He expressed these views while he addressing at a ceremony of Young Parliamentary Forum and Foundation for education Awareness at subject of public hearing on local government.

He said in the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal, we should study the biography of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and play our key role for national service.

Qasim Khan Suri said, the obstacles in the laws of the local government system are being reviewed so that the problems of the people can be solved after the transfer of power at lower level.

Deputy Speaker said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a visionary leader of Pakistan who is playing his active role at all levels in tackling the challenges at country level and the Islamic world.

He also claimed that inflation and unemployment were increased due to wrong policies of past regimes saying the Federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is working to fulfill the dream of the state of Madinah.

Mr, Qasim said that relief would be provided to the people in all sectors in the coming days and further improvement of the economy could bring benefits to the people in all sectors.

He said, Pakistan was the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and it is the center of hope for the Islamic world which under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would lead all Muslim countries in the days to come.