Previous rulers instead of initiating dams and hydropower projects opted to take an easy path of signing expensive power generation contracts: Prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The prime minister, in response to a question, said the previous rulers instead of initiating dams and hydropower projects opted to take an easy path of signing expensive power generation contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and made money through commissions and kickbacks.

Instead of exploiting Pakistan's hydropower potential of producing 50,000 megawatts of cheaper electricity, they went for expensive power generation agreements with the IPPs, a major cause of circular debt, he regretted.

Imran Khan also mentioned the clause of capacity payment in agreements with the IPPs, which bounded the governments for payment to the private power generation companies even if the electricity produced by them was used or not, as one of the major reasons behind the growing circular debt.

He said the power sector circular debt, which was Rs 480 billion in 2018, swelled to Rs 900 billion at present and would reach Rs 1,455 billion in 2023.

The prime minister, however, added that the present government was trying to renegotiate the agreements with the IPPs.

To a question about tourism promotion, Imran Khan said with the current third wave of COVID-19, the government, besides taking measures to check the spread of coronavirus in the country, had also been trying to keep the wheels of economy running and save the people from economic problems.

The prime minister urged the masses to continue following COVID-19 SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), including the use of face masks to protect themselves from the deadly virus as well as the country from economic effects.