Previous Rulers Obtained Loans And Spent The Money On Themselves And Ignored The Country: Zubair Gilani

Previous rulers obtained loans and spent the money on themselves and ignored the country: Zubair Gilani

State Minister Zubair Gilani said that previous rulers obtained loans and spent the money on themselves and ignored the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :State Minister Zubair Gilani said that previous rulers obtained loans and spent the money on themselves and ignored the country. That was why the growth of almost all sectors remained at the lowest ebb, he regretted.

Members of the business community, speaking on the occasion, demanded development of special economic zone (SEZ) in Sialkot for further accelerating the pace of export activities.

They said that the board of Investment should consider their demand on priority basis.

In his address of welcome, SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik said that the government should take special measures for solving problems of the SME sector and enable the businessmen to run their businesses without any hurdle. He said that banks should be directed to provide loans to the SMEs without creating any hurdles.

