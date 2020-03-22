PRGMEA calls for formulation of robust economic plan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) ::Regional President of International Apparel Federation (IAF) and Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A Khokhar Sunday said that trade and commerce activities had adversely been affected by the Covid-19.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said that it is our moral and national obligation that we support government and enable it handle the Covid-19 issue efficiently.

He said during the current testing times for the business community of the country, the government should make robust economic plan to steer the country out of financial crisis.

He said the government should announce special incentives and concessions for the export sector, enabling it to continue business activities without any hurdle.