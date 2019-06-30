PRGMEA for establishing special task for Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar said the government should set up a Special Task Force for conducting a detailed study and ascertaining the basic needs of Sialkot based industrial sector.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said that future policies should be prepared in the light of the study of special task force, adding that study of the task force would help in attracting foreign and local investment value-addition sectors and generate large scale employment for skilled and semi skilled workforce.

After the success, the module should be replicated across the country, he observed.

He said that Sialkot was totally export oriented city and hub of cottage industry of the country and possess unique export culture.

The experience of private sector of Sialkot should be replicated in the country for accelerating the economic growth, he added.