PRGMEA suggests for soft loans to exporters: Ijaz

SIALKOT, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Regional President of International Apparel Federation (IAF) and Chief Coordinator, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A Khokhar has suggested the government to concentrate on providing soft loans to exporters engaged with garment industry.

Taking to APP here on Sunday, he said that technology development was determining factor and greatly influence the apparel industry in areas such as management performance, product development, marketing and many more. The modernization of industrial units would enable the businessmen to improve their quality of products as well as enable them cope the fast changing global trends, he said.

He said that Pakistan was emerging as a promising market for global brands and retailers, adding that Pakistan was also contributing to the worlds textile and apparel market. In last decade, the capacity of spinning, weaving and apparel making had grown tremendously especially in Asian countries, he pointed out.

Ijaz said the world apparel was changing rapidly and these changes had profound impact on the economy of Pakistan including labour market and under the circumstances there was a great need of shaping future not only for the apparel sector but also for the whole country for shaping the destiny of Pakistan.

Ijaz further said that close relationship of apparel with human development had a particularly profound resonance in developing world especially countries like Pakistan.

"It's our national obligation to support our economy whenever and wherever that opportunity arises", he said.

Replying to a question, he said that International Apparel Federation (IAF) was a global event of significance held in recent past was a big achievement which attended by delegates from Europe, United States, China, South Korea and Taiwan. He said the IAF conference would be helpful in presenting the soft image of Pakistan abroad as well as supportive in pulling the country out of economic crisis through boosting export of value-added textile products.

The IAF Regional President said the main focus was to send a soft image of Pakistan to give the participant knowledge about what Pakistan produces and to allow interaction between the Pakistani exporters and international textile chain.