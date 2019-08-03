PRGMEA to hold Global Fashion Award 2019 in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has announced to hold Global Fashion Award 2019

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has announced to hold Global Fashion Award 2019 during its 35th World Fashion Convention being held in Lahore in collaboration with the International Apparel Federation in Nov 2019.The IAF-PRGMEA Global Fashion Award 2019 will be participated by the young fashion designers from across the country, also attracting the attention of design oriented companies, professionals and interest groups.The launch of competition for the Global Fashion Award 2019 has already been announced last month globally while its deadline of submission of applications is 7th August 2019.

Being held first time in the history of Pakistan, the event is aimed at opening new avenues for the domestic garment industry to collaborate with the international buyers and leading global brands.

The IAF is a global platform uniting apparel buyers with manufacturers and this crucial relationship will be at the heart of the conference.

The IAF-PRGMEA Convention and Global Fashion Award will gather apparel industry from across the world and will be a unique opportunity for Pakistani apparel industry to learn new techniques.The Design Award represents the epitome of quality and perfection, attracting the attention of design oriented companies, professionals and interest groups.

The competition will challenge young designers to put their creative powers to the test by proving their ability to transform textile waste into wearable, appealing and commercially viable products.The top ten finalists will be presenting their creations at the Gala Dinner at the 35th Fashion Convention in Lahore on the 12th of November, 2019.

The IAF-PRGMEA Global Fashion Award will be given to the best designed outfit.