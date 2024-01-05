PRIAT project to reduce greenhouse gases

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Resilient and Inclusive Agriculture Transformation (PRIAT) project is under execution to bring climate-smart interventions in agriculture practices on 40,000 acre area for the benefit of 1.3 million farming families in the province.

The project worth billions of rupees is expected to reduce greenhouse gases emissions by 15000 ton.

The project encompasses the introduction of some modern day revolutionary practices including employing green energy, and climate smart agriculture practices besides modernizing irrigation network by lining of 1000 water courses, expansion of 2000 water courses, and improving another 1000 those water courses that have completed their age, says an official release issued by agriculture spokesman here Friday.

Moreover , 3000 irrigation schemes’ improvement, experts’ consultancy services on 72000 water courses, installation of modern drip/sprinkler irrigation system on 40000 acre area and solar systems installation to power drip/sprinkler irrigation system on 20000 acre area, supply of high yielding registered seed for orchards and vegetables to be grown on 5000 acre area, and construction of 1000 ponds was part of the mega project.

All these initiatives were under execution including construction of ponds and it will create over 5000 job opportunities for youth besides improving the capacity and skills of farmers that is estimated to improve important crops’ production by 25 per cent and farmers’ income by 20 per cent.

The project would save a whopping 10 million acre feet water per annum, besides improving water equity by 40 per cent. The project would also ensure water availability and utilization of 600,000 acre area, the spokesperson added.