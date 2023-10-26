Price changes in gas sector to reduce circular debt: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali on Wednesday said that price changes in gas sector would reduce circular debt.

Rich people will bear the burden of price increases in the gas sector, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have increased the charges on the gas meter, he said.

He further stated that last governments could not increase the prices of gas products and the consumers had to face different gas prices on billing. The mechanism has been developed in gas tariff, and the rich people would bear the burden of price change, he said.

In reply to a question about gas supply in the winter season, he said domestic consumers would have fewer hours of gas facility in the winter.