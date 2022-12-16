Price Control app launched to improve service delivery

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration, Skardu has launched 'Price Control' app with the aim to improve service delivery and ensure good governance.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, the app allows users to track prices of essential items in real time, and compare them over different time scales.

A user can also register a complaint in case any violations are noted, with complaints pending for longer than three days turning yellow, and those pending for more than seven days turning red. Even the local farmers/ businesspersons who have any reservations with respect to the price of their product can also file complaint.

In addition, the user can identify the nature of the complaint, ranging from overpricing to quality control or price list not being displayed. Each complaint will come with a picture and location to verify the veracity of the complaint.

Prices in the app will automatically be updated whenever district price control committees revise prices, allowing users to stay informed.

This app will allow direct communication between the public and the district administration, and hence, improve governance and make government machinery more responsive.

The app is available on Google play store as well.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.price.control