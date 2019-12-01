Price control app updated

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :District administration has updated the mobile phone "Qeemat Punjab" app to control hoarding and profiteering in the city.

According to a spokesman, the aim of the app was to ensure price control in terms of notifying citizens about the prices of vegetables, fruits and other household items set by the government on a daily basis.

This updates users with the prices of household items such as vegetables, fruits, and other food items listed by the government on a daily basis. The consumers can also lodge a complaint against any shop/store selling substandard products or at jacked up prices.

It also allows users to complain against a shopkeepers' misbehavior.