Price Control App Updated

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :District administration has updated the mobile phone "Qeemat Punjab" app to control hoarding and profiteering in the city.

According to a spokesman, the aim of the app was to ensure price control in terms of notifying citizens about the prices of vegetables, fruits and other household items set by the government on a daily basis.

This updates users with the prices of household items such as vegetables, fruits, and other food items listed by the government on a daily basis. The consumers can also lodge a complaint against any shop/store selling substandard products or at jacked up prices.

It also allows users to complain against a shopkeepers' misbehavior.

