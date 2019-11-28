Price control app updated in Rawalpindi

District administration has updated the mobile phone "Qeemat Punjab" app to control hoarding and profiteering in the city

According to a spokesman, the aim of the app was to ensure price control in terms of notifying citizens about the prices of vegetables, fruits and other household items set by the government on daily basis.

The consumers can also lodge a complaint against any shop/store selling substandard products or at jacked up prices. It also allows users to complain against a shopkeepers' misbehavior.