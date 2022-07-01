Price control committee discusses vegetables availability on Eid days

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The 29th meeting of the District price Review (DPR) Committee was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Coordination Mirza Raheel Baig and Convener District Price Control Committee Badar Zaman Chohan to discuss availability of necessary vegetables on Eid-ul-Azha days.

The meeting was attended by President Anjuman-e-Tajran Sialkot Haji Mehr Ghulam Mujtaba, General Secretary Javed Haider, District Officer (DO) Industries Rashida Batool, District food Controller Shahnawaz Chohan, Secretary Market Committee Sialkot Malik Abdullah, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Yasir Mahmood, DHO Dr Ahmed Nasir, Deputy Director Agriculture Jawahar Ahmed and local officials of all relevant departments.

The assistant commissioner directed the Extra Assistant Director of Agriculture to ensure the supply of vegetables during Eid-ul-Azha. Ensure fixed working hours for auction in vegetable and fruit markets and the rate list should be displayed in the prominent place.

President Central Association of Traders Sialkot Haji Ghulam Mujtaba Mehr and General Secretary Sheikh Javed Haider, while expressing serious concerns over prolonged electricity load-shedding hours. They said that despite the power saving plan in place, the worst load-shedding was affecting businesses.

AC Coordination Mirza Raheel Baig and Convener District Price Control Committee Badar Zaman Chohan promised they would inform the authorities concerned about concerns of the traders.

The meeting reviewed performance of the management essential commodities, and supply and demand of fertilizers.

District Officer Industries Rashida Batool, while giving a briefing, said that fine had been imposed on profiteers and those not following the power saving plan. She said efforts were being made to sell essential commodities at government rates. In case of any grievances, the people should contact the administration, she added.