Price Control Committee Meeting Being Held At DC Office Daily

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :The district price control committee meeting is being held at the DC office Sialkot daily as per the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

In this regard, the 16th meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner/ District Price Controller Sialkot Maisam Abbas and Conveyor Member Price Control Committee Naveed Ashraf.

The meeting was attended by Members of Price Control Committee, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich, Rana Liaquat Ali, former MPA Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Member Price Control Committee Badar Chauhan, District Officer Industries Rashida Batool, President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Mehr Ghulam Mujtaba, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sheikh Javed Haider and others.

The performance of district administration and price control magistrates including supply and demand of essential commodities, sale at government rates, urea and other matters were reviewed.

Suggestions and consultations were also discussed and the proposed government plan to close shops, markets and other business and commercial centers at 9pm due to power shortfall also came under review.

