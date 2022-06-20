UrduPoint.com

Price Control Committee Reviews Campaign Against Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Price control committee reviews campaign against profiteering

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza and Member District Price Control (DPC) Committee Badar Chauhan reviewed the ongoing campaign to curb profiteering in the district.

Secretary District Price Control Committee Rashida Batool, Price Control Magistrate Dr. Ahmed Nasir and Assistant food Controller attended the meeting.

The meeting also held consultations to formulate foolproof mechanism to ensure inspection of auction process in vegetable and fruit markets. It was decided that prices of vegetables and fruits would be fixed on daily basis, and supply and demand in markets would be supervised by the secretary market committee.

All assistant commissioners and price control magistrates were directed to take strict action against profiteers, who were increasing prices of ghee and creating artificial shortage.

During the meeting, orders were issued by the Agriculture Department officials to ensure availability of urea and DAP fertilizers for paddy crop in the district.

The DFC was directed to ensure that the flour samples of the flour mills supplying the discounted flour were taken on a daily basis for laboratory tests besides the quality and its uninterrupted supply chain must also be ensured.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza said that the strict action should be taken against flour mills that do not ensure quality and supply.

Secretary District Price Control Committee Rashida Batool said that an FIR was registered against three shopkeepers under the Price Act and five shopkeepers were arrested while 27 shopkeepers were also fined a total of Rs. 1,07,500.

While during the current month, a total of 27 cases were registered under the Price Act and more than two dozen shopkeepers were sent to jail while fines of Rs. 1.982 million were also imposed so far.

Related Topics

Shortage Jail Agriculture Nasir Price Sialkot FIR Market Million Flour

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unco ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unconditional apology"

47 minutes ago
 Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

1 hour ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

2 hours ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

3 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.