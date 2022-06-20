Price control committee reviews campaign against profiteering

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza and Member District Price Control (DPC) Committee Badar Chauhan reviewed the ongoing campaign to curb profiteering in the district.

Secretary District Price Control Committee Rashida Batool, Price Control Magistrate Dr. Ahmed Nasir and Assistant food Controller attended the meeting.

The meeting also held consultations to formulate foolproof mechanism to ensure inspection of auction process in vegetable and fruit markets. It was decided that prices of vegetables and fruits would be fixed on daily basis, and supply and demand in markets would be supervised by the secretary market committee.

All assistant commissioners and price control magistrates were directed to take strict action against profiteers, who were increasing prices of ghee and creating artificial shortage.

During the meeting, orders were issued by the Agriculture Department officials to ensure availability of urea and DAP fertilizers for paddy crop in the district.

The DFC was directed to ensure that the flour samples of the flour mills supplying the discounted flour were taken on a daily basis for laboratory tests besides the quality and its uninterrupted supply chain must also be ensured.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza said that the strict action should be taken against flour mills that do not ensure quality and supply.

Secretary District Price Control Committee Rashida Batool said that an FIR was registered against three shopkeepers under the Price Act and five shopkeepers were arrested while 27 shopkeepers were also fined a total of Rs. 1,07,500.

While during the current month, a total of 27 cases were registered under the Price Act and more than two dozen shopkeepers were sent to jail while fines of Rs. 1.982 million were also imposed so far.