Price Control Committee Reviews Food Prices
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A joint meeting of the Price Control Committee and Price Fixation Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Captain (Retired) Tayyab Sami Khan, with the objective of providing price relief to the public.
The meeting was attended by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadia Bilal, Assistant Commissioners, and representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran (Traders Association).
Speaking on the occasion, ADC (Revenue) Tayyab Sami Khan emphasized that the sale of essential food items at officially fixed rates must be strictly ensured across the district. He directed that updated price lists be prominently displayed at all retail outlets to ensure transparency and facilitate consumers.
He further instructed that strict legal action be taken against profiteers and hoarders, reiterating that no leniency would be shown to violators. Price Control Magistrates were directed to remain active in the field, conduct regular inspections, and take immediate action wherever discrepancies are found.
The meeting included a detailed review of the prevailing prices of essential commodities, and adjustments were considered where necessary to reflect market conditions while ensuring consumer protection.
The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to stabilizing market prices and protecting public interest through vigilant monitoring and collaboration with stakeholders.
