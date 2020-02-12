Price Control Committee set prices of groceries

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A meeting of District Price Control Committee held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) in chair that reviewed and set prices of edible items and groceries.

The meeting was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Bahawalpur, Wasif-ur-Reham and attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Aamir Nazir, District Officer Industries, Zubair Abbasi, officials of several departments and trader leaders.

The meeting decided that price control magistrates would check price lists at shops and markets and that action would be taken against those found involved in profiteering and price hike.

The meeting directed that basmati rice karnal would be sold out at Rs 130 per kg, basmati rice ari at Rs 52 per kg, pulse chana (big) at Rs 136 per kg, pulse chana (small) at Rs 130 per kg, pulse masoor (big) at Rs 108 per kg, pulse mash (chaman) at Rs 203 per kg, pulse moong at Rs 220 per kg, gram (chana white) at Rs 118 per kg, gram powder (baisen) at Rs 135 per kg, sugar at Rs 80 per kg, wheat flour at Rs 805 per 20 kg bag, maida soji at Rs 56 per kg, mutton at Rs 650 per kg, beef at Rs 350 per kg, milk at Rs 70 per kg, yogurt at Rs 80 per kg, tandori bread at Rs 06 per bread (weight 100 grams), tandori naan at Rs 09 per naan (weight 700 grams), double bread at Rs 60 per packet (weight 700 grams), ice at Rs 10 per kg and coal at Rs 55 per kg.