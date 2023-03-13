UrduPoint.com

Price Control Committees Constituted

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Price Control Committees constituted

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :price Inspection Committees headed by Assistant Commissioners have been formed at taluka level in District Shaheed Benazirabad as directed by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon.

The committees would function to control the prices of Ghee, edible oil and items of daily use.

According to the announcement the committees would comprise Sub Divisional Police Officers of respective tehsil, Mukhtiarkar Revenue and representatives of Market Committee and Bureau of Supply and Prices.

These committees would ensure the adequate availability of edible items in their jurisdictions and would also work to keepcontrol on the prices, profiteering and hoarding of such items while they are also made authorized to initiate action against shopkeepers found involved in profiteering and hoarding.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Oil Price Market

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority announces opening of member ..

Dubai Health Authority announces opening of membership for its electronic medica ..

6 minutes ago
 Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to r ..

Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to reveal latest advancements in r ..

35 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change ..

Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change and the Environment

36 minutes ago
 IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in N ..

IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukaddam murder case

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 202 ..

Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 2023 kicks off at Mubadala Arena ..

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being select ..

Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being selected as Pakistan Captain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.