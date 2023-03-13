Price Control Committees constituted

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :price Inspection Committees headed by Assistant Commissioners have been formed at taluka level in District Shaheed Benazirabad as directed by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon.

The committees would function to control the prices of Ghee, edible oil and items of daily use.

According to the announcement the committees would comprise Sub Divisional Police Officers of respective tehsil, Mukhtiarkar Revenue and representatives of Market Committee and Bureau of Supply and Prices.

These committees would ensure the adequate availability of edible items in their jurisdictions and would also work to keepcontrol on the prices, profiteering and hoarding of such items while they are also made authorized to initiate action against shopkeepers found involved in profiteering and hoarding.