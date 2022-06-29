UrduPoint.com

Price Control Committee's Meeting Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Price Control Committee's meeting held

A meeting of price control committee was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Shahid Imran Marath in the chair to review measures to control price hike

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A meeting of price control committee was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Shahid Imran Marath in the chair to review measures to control price hike.

The meeting was attended by officials including Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Industries, Price Control Magistrates and System Network Administrator.

The meeting was told that price control magistrates visited 1,885 shops to check rate lists and quality of products.

The price control magistrates imposed fine worth Rs 298,400 on the shopkeepers involved in violation of government price list. The additional deputy commissioner urged traders to display price lists at prominent place of their shop to facilitate customers.

Related Topics

Fine Price Government

Recent Stories

Panelists concerned over growing water scarcity

Panelists concerned over growing water scarcity

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes 21 supplementary grants w ..

National Assembly passes 21 supplementary grants worth Rs Rs68.685 bln for FY 20 ..

2 minutes ago
 Peace Committee meets to review arrangements for E ..

Peace Committee meets to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, Muharram-ul-Haram

2 minutes ago
 336,000 students to be given IT training under DLP ..

336,000 students to be given IT training under DLP

2 minutes ago
 NATO leaders denounce Russia's 'appalling cruelty' ..

NATO leaders denounce Russia's 'appalling cruelty' in Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Police arrested 16 accused, recovered arms

Police arrested 16 accused, recovered arms

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.