BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A meeting of price control committee was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Shahid Imran Marath in the chair to review measures to control price hike.

The meeting was attended by officials including Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Industries, Price Control Magistrates and System Network Administrator.

The meeting was told that price control magistrates visited 1,885 shops to check rate lists and quality of products.

The price control magistrates imposed fine worth Rs 298,400 on the shopkeepers involved in violation of government price list. The additional deputy commissioner urged traders to display price lists at prominent place of their shop to facilitate customers.