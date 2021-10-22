UrduPoint.com

Price Control Committees Mobilized At District, Tehsil Levels To Control Inflation: PM Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:24 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said price control committees had been mobilized at district and tehsil levels to control inflation

"We are fully aware of the sufferings of common man due to inflation and the government is working hard to provide maximum relief to people by taking sustainable steps," he said in a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The prime minister said indiscriminate crackdown on profiteers and hoarders would continue.

Imran Khan was briefed on various administrative and development issues of the province. An update on the ongoing development and public welfare schemes was also presented.

He directed the authorities concerned to complete all ongoing development projects in Punjab within stipulated time frame to facilitate the masses.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan were also present in the meeting.

