Price Control: DC Displeased With PC Magistrates’ Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of price control magistrates here Tuesday saying their poor response to duty made the district slip down to 26th position in Feb 2024.

Presiding over a meeting with price control magistrates, DC said that the officers who did not perform their duty with a sense of responsibility would face action, said an official release.

Their lack of interest caused the district slip down to 26th position on the performance table, Usman said and urged the officers to put more energy into the assigned tasks to provide relief to the people.

He said, price magistrates’ performance should now touch new highs to make up for the previous deficiency. He said that officials found absent since long and showing poor performance would also face action. DC said that the price control magistrates would get daily targets from now onwards with regard to price control operations.

DC was informed that 26 price control magistrates inspected 7974 shops so far across the district in Feb 2024 and imposed overall Rs 359,500 fine on violators. Exactly 23 violators were arrested, four shops were sealed and nine cases were got registered against the violators.

DC also reviewed the individual performances of price control magistrates.

Assistant commissioner Muzaffargarh Nasir Shahzad Dogar, DO Industries Muhammad Ghazi Khan, deputy director local government Abdul Ghafoor, Additional director livestock Dr. Muhammad Tariq, market committee official Najeeb Faiz, assistant director agriculture Abdur Razzaq and other price control magistrates were present. Assistant commissioner Ali Pur Mukarram Sultan and AC Jatoi Tariq Mahmood attended the meeting via the video link.

APP/mkk/ifi

