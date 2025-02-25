Open Menu

Price Control Desks Set Up To Control Profiteering, Hoarding

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) In compliance with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan, Price Monitoring Control Desks have been established in Tehsil Samar Bagh and Munda to control profiteering and hoarding in Ramadan.

These desks will operate under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Najab and Additional Assistant Commissioner Samar Bagh, Muhammad Yunus Khan.

The district administration's spokesman urged the residents of Tehsil Samar Bagh and Munda to lodge complaints against shopkeepers involved in overpricing, selling substandard food, hoarding, or failing to implement the official price list.

Complaints can be registered through the designated contact numbers, the Deputy APP, or the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The initiative aimed to ensure price regulation and consumer protection in the region.

