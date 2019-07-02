Price control drive to be intensified in Lahore

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ms. Saleha Saeed has directed all the Price Control Magistrates to take action against shopkeepers involved in artificial price hike.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting to evaluate the performance of Magistrates on Tuesday at Nadir Hall.

She expressed dissatisfaction on the Magistrates for not going in the field for price checking. She directed them to inspect at least 10 shops of his jurisdiction daily and send its pictorial evidence to DC office.

"No Magistrate is allowed to send his lower staff in the field and it is their sole duty to personally visit the field" She maintained.