Price control feedback mechanism to be set up

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) Commissioner on Wednesday directed to set-up price control feedback mechanism in his office to better implement official price control list.

While presiding over a meeting here, Iftikhar Ali Sahu sought report on crackdown against profiteers and hoarders, with directing subordinate authority to round up violators and commission mafia after tracing them from any corner of the city.

He asked price control magistrates to improve performance. He hinted at starting action against sugar and wheat shortage in upcoming days.

He asked district officers to monitor auction process in markets. On the occasion, Commissioner was briefed that as many as 1160 complaints out of 1205 were resolved by Price Portal Cell.