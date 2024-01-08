Open Menu

Price Control Inspections Lead To Legal Actions Against Violating Shopkeepers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Following the directives of the provincial government, a crackdown on price control and the supply of standardized items, Price Control Magistrates have taken decisive actions against several shopkeepers in the city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Following the directives of the provincial government, a crackdown on price control and the supply of standardized items, Price Control Magistrates have taken decisive actions against several shopkeepers in the city.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Khalil, accompanied by Assistant Director Labour and the Livestock Mobile Lab, conducted thorough inspections of dairy, chicken, and meat shops within the inner Abbottabad city.

The mobile lab facilitated detailed analyses of milk quality, weight measurements, and chicken meat sales, and identified discrepancies in the pricing of meat and fish. The inspections also focused on ensuring adherence to health preservation principles.

As a result of the inspections, legal actions were taken against 10 shopkeepers, including the filing of FIRs for violations.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Lubna Iqbal, in collaboration with the Assistant food Controller, extended the inspections to dairy, chicken, meat, tandoor, hotels, vegetable fruit, and grocery shops. Notably, restrictions were imposed on the sale of chicken meat, and legal actions were taken against 3 shopkeepers for violations related to meat and vegetable prices, the sale of milk at prescribed rates, and breaches of health preservation principles. Multiple fines were imposed to ensure compliance.

Citizens are urged to utilize the district control room's contact number, 09929310553, to share their valuable opinions or file complaints regarding any observed irregularities in the market.

