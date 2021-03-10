UrduPoint.com
Price Control Magistrate Fines 104 Shops In 3 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

Price Control Magistrate fines 104 shops in 3 days

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 2377 shops and fined 104 shops worth Rs. 120500 from shopkeepers found guilty of violations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 2377 shops and fined 104 shops worth Rs. 120500 from shopkeepers found guilty of violations.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district to protect rights of consumers and ensuring the price control under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

