UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Control Magistrate Inspects Petrol Pumps

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:03 PM

Price control magistrate inspects petrol pumps

To ensure the provision of petroleum products on Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) prescribed rates to the masses price control magistrates and Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad visited several petrol pumps

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :To ensure the provision of petroleum products on Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) prescribed rates to the masses price control magistrates and Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad visited several petrol pumps.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah took the notice of the public complaints about shortage of petroleum products and sales on old prices despite reduction and directed price control magistrate, Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Director Industries Abbottabad to inspect the petrol pumps for checking of price and supply of petroleum products.

AC Abbottabad Mujtaba Bharwana and Assistant Director Industries Syed Sajjad Ali visited petrol pumps in Abbottabad city and Muslim Abad, they inspected the sales price of petrol and diesel, they also inquired from the commuters and drivers about the selling price.

AC directed the petrol pumps owners to ensure the sales of petrol and diesel on OGRA prescribed rates and instructed masses to inform district administration about the prices and supply of petroleum product while refueling their vehicles, AC also directed people to obtain a receipt from petrol pump after refueling which would help taking action against violators of OGRA rates.

Related Topics

Petrol Shortage Abbottabad Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Vehicles Price Sajjad Ali Muslim From

Recent Stories

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

36 minutes ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

1 hour ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

2 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

2 hours ago

Wrong parking creates hurdles in smooth flow of tr ..

3 minutes ago

Health, education to be priorities of government i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.