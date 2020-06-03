Price control magistrate inspects petrol pumps

To ensure the provision of petroleum products on Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) prescribed rates to the masses price control magistrates and Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad visited several petrol pumps

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :To ensure the provision of petroleum products on Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) prescribed rates to the masses price control magistrates and Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad visited several petrol pumps.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah took the notice of the public complaints about shortage of petroleum products and sales on old prices despite reduction and directed price control magistrate, Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Director Industries Abbottabad to inspect the petrol pumps for checking of price and supply of petroleum products.

AC Abbottabad Mujtaba Bharwana and Assistant Director Industries Syed Sajjad Ali visited petrol pumps in Abbottabad city and Muslim Abad, they inspected the sales price of petrol and diesel, they also inquired from the commuters and drivers about the selling price.

AC directed the petrol pumps owners to ensure the sales of petrol and diesel on OGRA prescribed rates and instructed masses to inform district administration about the prices and supply of petroleum product while refueling their vehicles, AC also directed people to obtain a receipt from petrol pump after refueling which would help taking action against violators of OGRA rates.