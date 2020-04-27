UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Control Magistrates Activated In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:32 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Price control magistrates have been activated in the district while Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali checked rates of various commodities at super stores.

Official sources said here on Monday that Sastay Ramzan bazaars were not set up this year due to fear of coronavirus pandemic while some anti-social elements increased rates of daily use items without any justification and started looting the people.

On receiving complaints about price hike, the DC activated price control magistrates and directed them to conduct snap checking of shops and stalls across the district.

The magistrates were also directed to take strict action against the profiteers without any discrimination besides imposing heaving fines on profiteers.

DC Muhammad Ali also visited various super stores and checked the prices of daily use items and their sale on fixed rates.

He found violation of price control act at two super stores and got arrested managers and other staff of these stores.

The DC also imposed fine on manager of Family Mart Millat Town and sealed some stalls of Imtiaz Mart Sheikhupura on violation of lockdown.

