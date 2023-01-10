Price control magistrates asked for 30 inspections daily

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed the district price control magistrates to hold at least 30 inspections on daily basis.

He also ordered for registration of cases against profiteers and imposing of fine on them. He issued these instructions while presiding over a performance review meeting, here on Tuesday.

The DC expressed displeasure over poor performance of some price control magistrates, saying there was no room for the negligent in the district.

He ordered for ensuring display of price lists of chicken, fruits, vegetables, pulses and other edible items at prominent places at shops.

Separately, the price control magistrates imposed Rs 169,000 fine on 36 profiteers in various markets. They sealed three shops and sent four shopkeepers behind bars after registration of cases against them.

The magistrates also took action on 29 complaints uploaded on Qeemat App by the Deputy Commissioner Monitoring Squad.