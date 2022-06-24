Price Control Magistrates asked to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that price control magistrates should work actively in the field and ensure that the groceries are being sold at fixed rates. He was addressing a review meeting of the Price Control Committee in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioners across the district, Deputy Director Industries Muhammad Zubair Abbasi, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director Agricultural Marketing Manza Javed, Secretary Market Committee Mehr Mulazam Hussain and others were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner directed that all the Assistant Commissioners of the district should visit the fruit and vegetable markets in their respective tehsils early in the morning to monitor the sale of fruits and vegetables. The meeting was told that price control magistrates visited 2653 shops, markets and business centres from June 17 to June 24. Fine of Rs 571500 was collected from those who failed to maintain quality of items, were involved in overcharging and hoarding. Cases were registered against 84 persons and 64 people were arrested.