Price Control Magistrates Asked To Improve Performance

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Sunday directed the price control magistrates to improve their performance with regard to controlling overcharging and profiteering in the district.

Addressing a meeting of Assistant Commissioners and Price Magistrates in her office, she warned that price magistrates with poor performance would no longer be allowed to stay in the district.

She said that officially fixed price lists of all bazaars, markets and shops should be displayed in bold letters at conspicuous places.

She directed to set up magistrate camp offices and courts in the bazaars in each tehsil to redress the complaints of consumers on the spot.

She also directed the Assistant Commissioners to give daily inspection targets to the subordinate magistrates and review them every week.

The DC also directed to make the Sahulat bazaars in all the tehsils more functional and ensure the availability of commodities including flour and sugar at below market prices.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shah Rukh KhanNiazi besides officers of the departments concerned.

