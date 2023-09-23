Open Menu

Price Control Magistrates Asked To Improve Their Performance

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2023 | 02:31 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division Engineer Aamir Khattak said that the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister has ordered a zero-tolerance policy against profiteering and hoarding.

Aamir Khattak gave an ultimatum to price control magistrates to improve their performance.

He expressed these views while presiding over the Divisional Price Control Committee review meeting here on Friday.

He directed Deputy Commissioners to issue show cause notices to price control magistrates over poor performance.

The powers would be taken back from price control magistrates over showing continuous poor performance after warning.

He directed price control magistrates to make sure the price list was clearly displayed at grocery stores.

The commissioner ordered to take strict action against those who didn't follow the official rates and to launch a crackdown on big profiteers and hoarders.

The government has clear instructions to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against profiteers, and hoarders.

He asked DCs to send the commission mafia involved in the shortage of commodities to jail. The officials were directed to ensure continuous monitoring to provide relief to the people in bazaars and district officers to monitor the auction process in the markets.

Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers gave a briefing in the meeting and informed that 136 price magistrates conducted 5851 inspections in a day in Multan division.

A Rs 7,36,000 fine was imposed, 9 cases registered and 22 people arrested.

A detailed review regarding ongoing operations against profiteers across the division was taken in the meeting.

