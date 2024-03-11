Open Menu

Price Control Magistrates Asked To Improve Their Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh warned the price control magistrates of strict action over their failure to control profiteering across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh warned the price control magistrates of strict action over their failure to control profiteering across the district.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he expressed dismay over the performance

of price control magistrates and said that now performance of each price control

magistrate would be checked daily and strict action would be taken against the magistrate

concerned if rate lists of daily use items would not be displayed at conspicuous places

of their shops and stalls in their respective jurisdiction.

The Deputy Commissioner said that he would personally visit markets and bazaars

across the district to monitor performance of price control magistrates in addition to

taking feedback from consumers so that price control magistrates could be taken to

task if they failed to implement price control mechanism in true spirit.

He also directed the price control magistrates to take deterrent action against

habitual profiteers and lock them behind bars if they were not paying any heed towards

the warnings.

He also directed the magistrates to conduct at least 30 inspections daily so that

mal-trend of profiteering and overcharging could be eliminated forever.

