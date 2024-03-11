Price Control Magistrates Asked To Improve Their Performance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 06:23 PM
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh warned the price control magistrates of strict action over their failure to control profiteering across the district
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh warned the price control magistrates of strict action over their failure to control profiteering across the district.
Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he expressed dismay over the performance
of price control magistrates and said that now performance of each price control
magistrate would be checked daily and strict action would be taken against the magistrate
concerned if rate lists of daily use items would not be displayed at conspicuous places
of their shops and stalls in their respective jurisdiction.
The Deputy Commissioner said that he would personally visit markets and bazaars
across the district to monitor performance of price control magistrates in addition to
taking feedback from consumers so that price control magistrates could be taken to
task if they failed to implement price control mechanism in true spirit.
He also directed the price control magistrates to take deterrent action against
habitual profiteers and lock them behind bars if they were not paying any heed towards
the warnings.
He also directed the magistrates to conduct at least 30 inspections daily so that
mal-trend of profiteering and overcharging could be eliminated forever.
Recent Stories
Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high
City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan
Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results
Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan
Palestine issue must be a collective priority of Muslim world: Dr Ateq Al Garbi
Germany criticises pope's Ukraine 'white flag' remarks
Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC
Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session with Nanbai Association
EU says all diplomatic personnel evacuated from Haiti
Max relief for masses in Ramadan top priority: DC
Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to remain alert in view of rain situ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer8 minutes ago
-
Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan8 minutes ago
-
Palestine issue must be a collective priority of Muslim world: Dr Ateq Al Garbi8 minutes ago
-
Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC12 minutes ago
-
Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session with Nanbai Association12 minutes ago
-
Max relief for masses in Ramadan top priority: DC12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to remain alert in view of rain situation12 minutes ago
-
Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC24 minutes ago
-
Hearing against PTI founder bail plea adjounred3 minutes ago
-
Traders demand better security arrangements around markets3 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 0.7m fine imposed on overpricing last week3 minutes ago