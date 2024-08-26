Price control magistrates assigned target of 20 inspections daily

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir has assigned a target of holding at least 20 inspections daily to district price control magistrates.

He made it clear that inspections should be with Geo-tagging.

Presiding over a meeting of price control magistrates here on Monday, the DC directed the Assistant Commissioners to monitor the performance of the magistrates on a daily basis at the tehsil level.

He said that price control was the priority of the Punjab government and price control magistrates should fulfil their responsibilities to provide relief to the common man.