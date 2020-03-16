UrduPoint.com
Price Control Magistrates Collect Fine From 46 Shopkeepers In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:43 PM

Price Control Magistrates collect fine from 46 shopkeepers in Bahawalpur

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1004 shops and markets today and found irregularities at 46 shops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1004 shops and markets today and found irregularities at 46 shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding would continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

It is pertinent to mention here that a fine of Rs 56000 so far was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

