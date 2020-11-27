UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Control Magistrates Collect Fine Of Rs 193,000 From 93 Shops

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Price Control Magistrates collect fine of Rs 193,000 from 93 shops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 654 shops and markets on November 26 and November 27 and found irregularities at 93 places.

Fine of Rs 193,000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

