Price Control Magistrates collect fine of Rs 143500 from 97 shops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The price Control Magistrates visited 1109 shops and markets from January 6 to January 8 and found irregularities at 97 places.

The fine of Rs 143,500 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

The Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to display rate lists at prominent places of their shops. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding would be continued in the district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.